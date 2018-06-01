BEACH REPORT: Clear one day, perfect the next

JUMP INTO THE WEEKEND: Anne Whalley shared this photo of some acrobatic fun along one of our beaches.

WEATHER

Well it's certainly shaping up to be a pretty amazing few days of weather and beach conditions across the Bundaberg region, although it will be a little chilly through the early mornings and overnight but the days will get a bit warmer with plenty of sunshine and blue skies expected for the weekend.

Winds will start to get lighter too as the weekend approaches, which is great news for beach-goers, with 10 to 15 knots of SW/S winds through the early mornings that will then decrease back to only 5 to 10 knots through the day and become slightly variable as well.

This all adds up to beautiful days with mostly calm ocean conditions - just perfect beach weather!

SWIMMING

The ocean and swimming conditions will be absolutely beautiful today and across the weekend as well, with the offshore winds set to provide swimmers with calm and flat ocean conditions through the mornings and then continuing throughout the day as the winds become even lighter and a little more variable.

All beaches will provide great swimming conditions too, which is great news, while the best time for a swim will be from mid-morning to around midday while the tide is higher and the sun has warmed things up.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Tomorrow and Sunday only: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only (no mid-week services)

SURFING

After a short-lived run of fun-sized waves last Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday this week, the surf conditions have really dropped off over the past few days with almost dead flat conditions found across all local beaches.

The weekend forecast does not look promising either, and although an increase in ground swell is expected to reach south-east Queensland beaches, it is unlikely any significant swell increases will be seen on local beaches.

However, as usual, keep an eye on conditions over the coming days as there may be the chance of finding a few small, clean waves through the early mornings but this does appear unlikely.

Good luck and keep those fingers crossed.

EVENTS

The Moore Park SLSC will celebrate the 2017-18 surf lifesaving season tomorrow night when it holds its annual dinner and presentation night at Rowers on the River.