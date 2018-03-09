BEACH REPORT: Choppy surf to hit our beaches

WELL after a cracking weekend of beach weather last weekend, things have certainly changed over the past few days with showers, cooler temperatures and very strong winds being the norm - and, unfortunately, they look set to hang around for the coming weekend.

Showers are again forecast through today and across the weekend, but fingers crossed we should still see mostly blue skies, but the wind will certainly be another matter.

Today's winds will continue from the S/SE to E/SE at 20-25 knots, with stronger gusts likely as well, and tomorrow will be exactly the same. Sunday should then bring a slight reduction in wind speeds, with more S/SE to E/SE winds although they should drop back to a more tolerable 15-20 knots.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are not going to particularly pleasant this weekend - especially on those more open and exposed beaches that get direct impact from the SE winds.

These beaches will have messy and choppy surf conditions that could even border on being rough at times, along with a strong side sweep running along their length from right to left, so you will need to be very careful if swimming.

Therefore you will be best advised to look for beaches that offer you protection from these winds and the associated messy ocean conditions - so your best bets would be to head to locations such as Hervey Bay or Moore Park Beach, whilst the southern corner at Agnes Water (inside the headland) will also be OK as well, but there will be plenty of water movement at Agnes Water if the surf remains up.

So if you are swimming, please ensure to check with the Lifesavers or Lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Saturday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1pm-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

SURFING

Wave heights have certainly increased significantly across local beaches this week, with plenty of waves about from Wednesday onwards this week, but it has been very windy, and hence the waves have been very messy and wind-affected.

With the strong SE winds expected to hang around at least into tomorrow before easing slightly through Sunday, there should be plenty of waves about through today and across the weekend for board-riders to enjoy.

Agnes Water will likely have the best conditions this weekend, but other locations such as Nielson Park, Moore Park and Mon Repos will all be worth checking out. Good luck.