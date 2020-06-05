BEACH REPORT: Choppy conditions set to ease

IMPORTANT NOTE

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions easing, if you are at the beach, please maintain the minimum social distancing guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

It has been a bit of a mixed bag this past week in terms of the weather with some warm days early in the week that were followed by a cold snap in the middle of the week and then a strong and gusty wind change yesterday.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates more windy conditions today but these winds will ease gradually across both tomorrow and Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies and cool but certainly not cold temperatures.

Today’s winds will remain from the S/SE to E/SE at 15 to 20 knots, with wind gusts up to 25 knots, before they finally start to ease through tonight.

This will then provide more tolerable winds tomorrow at 10 to 15 knots from the S/SE to E/SE before they once again ease through tomorrow night. Sunday will then be an even better day, with only around 10 knots of S to E/SE winds.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions have been excellent for beachgoers during this past week with mostly flat and glassy ocean conditions being the norm – well, at least until yesterday afternoon anyway when those strong onshore winds set-in along with the choppy seas.

The choppy conditions will continue throughout today and this will be specially so on those more open and exposed beaches where there will also be a slight side sweep pushing from right to left as well.

If you are heading to beach today, you will need to look for those protected locations, or else get there very early this morning.

For the weekend, the ocean conditions will start to ease as the winds also ease, but there will still be slightly choppy conditions about through the afternoons.

Therefore, the best time for a swim this weekend will be from early to midmorning, and at beaches such as Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Moore Park Beach and Nielson Park.

If you are going for a swim, please be cautious and don’t forget to check with the lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please try to swim only at patrolled beaches and only during patrol times – if we can’t see you, we can’t save you!

BEACH PATROLS

• NOTE: Surf lifesaving operations continue to operate in surveillance mode until further notice. Lifeguards will be on two local beaches only, and will continue to operate proactively, however there will be no flagged areas.

• Today and weekdays: Nil

• Tomorrow and Sunday: 9m to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

The waves have been pretty much non-existent across our local beaches this past week – providing probably the longest period of no surf we have seen for a few months, highlighting just how lucky we have been lately.

With the winds increasing yesterday and continuing today, we are likely to see a small increase in wave heights, but it will also get quite choppy today as well before the winds ease across the weekend.

Also, the S/SE nature of the winds and the swell, will also mean that we probably will not see any significant increases in wave heights either, but fingers crossed there may just be enough there to entice the boards into the water.

Spots such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park Beach will likely be the better options and probably through the mornings as well.

- Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland