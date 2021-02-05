BEACH REPORT: Best times to swim and surf this weekend

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are updated COVID-19 restrictions - if you are at the beach please maintain the social / physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER: Once again, it has been a reasonable weekend of weather across the local region, with a few showers and rain periods scattered across the region through the evenings and early mornings as well.

The winds did start to increase from Wednesday onwards with the E/SE winds getting quite blustery through the afternoons in particular.

Looking ahead, we have a very mixed forecast over the coming days, with very warm temperatures forecast, along with quite varied wind conditions for each day.

Today's winds will continue from the S/SE to E/SE at 10 to 15 knots this morning before increasing to 15 to 20 knots through this afternoon.

Tomorrow will then bring lighter S/SE winds through the morning at around 10 knots before they swing from the E/NE through the afternoon at 10 to 15 knots.

Sunday will then provide warmer N/NW winds at 10 to 15 knots with slightly stronger gusts by Sunday afternoon.

SWIMMING: Swimming conditions have been only average over the past few days, with sloppy and messy seas being the norm and particularly so through the afternoons.

These conditions will persist through today as well, before they start to improve through tomorrow morning as the winds ease.

By tomorrow afternoon and then again throughout Sunday, we can once again expect slightly choppy conditions to return, but more so on beaches that face in a more northerly direction.

So this morning the pick of the beaches for swimmers will be Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Moore Park Beach and Nielson Park Beach, however by tomorrow afternoon and then right throughout Sunday the best swimming beaches will certainly be Elliott Heads and Kelly's Beach.

Keep an eye out for blue bottles once the winds turn more from the north later in the weekend as well.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS: weekdays - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly's Beach and Agnes Water only.

Saturday and Sunday - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water.

SURFING: It has been good to see waves hanging around throughout this past week across the local region with plenty of fun being had during the week for those that were able to find the right beach with the right tide and wind conditions.

Agnes Water has been continuing to provide plenty of waves since last weekend and the Bundaberg beaches have also been OK as well, albeit quite wind affected through the afternoons.

For best results over the coming days I would suggest hitting the beaches today - Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park Beach - either through the early mornings or again from a few hours either side of high tide in the afternoons.

It does appear that the wave heights will drop quickly across the weekend, but Saturday morning may throw up some small but clean waves, while once the northerly winds kick-in later in the weekend, Kelly's Beach and Elliott Heads may throw up a few clean, small ones as well - good luck.

For the SUP and ocean ski/kayak paddlers it is once again looking likely to be quite choppy and messy in the ocean through today, but tomorrow morning should provide a window of opportunity to find some more gentle ocean conditions to enjoy - although Kelly's Beach and Elliott Heads will also be calmer on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning as well.

Depending on the wind strength, there may also be enough there to entice a downwind paddle option for the more experienced paddlers (north to south) by Saturday or Sunday afternoon as well.

EVENTS: Good luck to all local junior surf lifesavers that are competing this Sunday at the Junior (U8-U15) Surf Lifesaving Carnival at Hervey Bay.

Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Queensland