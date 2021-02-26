BEACH REPORT: Best spots to swim or take your board

Remember there are updated covid-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Well after a very, very warm and humid start to the week, we have thankfully seen the temperatures return to something a little more tolerable, but it still quite warm and expected to stay this way across the next few days (maximum temperatures around 30 degrees).

There is the forecast of partly cloudy conditions from today through until Sunday, with just the slight chance of a scattered shower as well, but I doubt there will be much about in terms of rainfall.

The forecast for the wind conditions over the next three days is almost identical as well, with 10 to 15 knots of E/SE to E winds today, although they could just get a little stronger and gustier through late this afternoon, followed by 10 to 15 knots of E winds tomorrow and then 10 to 15 knots of E/SE to E winds on Sunday.

All in all, it should be a reasonable weekend of weather for beachgoers!

SWIMMING

Looking at those wind conditions, the ocean conditions should remain quite similar across the next few days, with slightly choppy and sloppy conditions expected in the water along with some small and messy waves as well.

The biggest issue for beachgoers this weekend will be the very big high tide heights through the mornings when we can expect the water to lapping the sand-dunes on most beaches.

Once the tide turns though to run-out, swimmers will need be very careful as there will be strong currents and possibly rips forming on some beaches, as well as very strong tidal currents around the creek and river mouths, so please avoid the creeks and rivers during the first few hours of the run-out stage of the tide.

All beaches will have similar conditions this weekend, so it should not matter which one you head down to enjoy, whilst the best time for a swim will be from early morning through until around mid to late morning.

Just be mindful that Nielson Park Beach will be very busy and crowded due to the Surf Life Saving Carnival on both days.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Today & weekdays - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly's Beach and Agnes Water ONLY

Saturday & Sunday - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water.

SURFING

There has not been a lot happening across our local beaches during this past week in terms of waves, with just some small but messy and sloppy waves over the past few days.

Looking ahead to the weekend and things are not looking great, but there should be more small (1 to 2 feet) but sloppy waves about most beaches through the early mornings.

For better results, have a look around Moore Park Beach, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and even Kelly's Beach, whilst Agnes Water may be better later in the day as the tide drops. Good Luck.

For the SUP and Ocean Ski/Kayak paddlers, the ocean will remain quite confused this weekend with sloppy and messy conditions expected despite the winds remaining only light to moderate.

If this is your cup of tea then you will be right, but for those looking for calmer water, stick to the rivers, creeks and other protected waterways.

EVENTS

Good luck to our local Surf Lifesavers this weekend as they compete in the 2021 WBC Branch Surf Lifesaving Championships (Open and Masters) at the Bundaberg SLSC (Nielson Park Beach, Bargara).