BEACH REPORT: Best spots to pick for a swim or surf

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions lightening, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Well, the forecast is looking promising for a warm few days headed our way, with only light to moderate winds, which will be great news for beachgoers, however the only concern is the chance of showers on Saturday along with a possible afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Apart from the chance of showers on Saturday, the forecast is indicating that we should receive some great weather to enjoy some time on your favourite beach over the coming days and particularly with the temperatures being so mild.

The wind forecast for today and tomorrow is looking very similar with 5-10 knots of N/NW winds in the morning that will increase to 10-15 knots through the afternoon.

However, we can expect a brief wind change through the early hours of Sunday morning, which will mean we will wake to W/SW winds at around 10 knots on Sunday morning that will swing more from the N/NW by the afternoon at only 5-10 knots.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions should be quite good this weekend and mostly calm and glassy, aside from the chance of some slightly, choppy conditions possibly this afternoon and again tomorrow morning - but this should be more so on those beaches that face in a northerly direction.

For today and tomorrow, the best beaches for swimmers will certainly be Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads, although other beaches will not be too bad, however by Sunday, all beaches will have fantastic swimming conditions.

The best time to hit the beach for a swim will be either in the very early mornings or again from mid to late afternoon.

If you are going for a swim, please check with the Lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays: Nil

Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Well, last Saturday certainly produced the goods for local surfers, with many still talking about just how good it was right throughout the entire day.

It certainly was good fun and great to see so many enjoying those fantastic conditions, but as per normal, it disappeared just as quickly as it arrived, with Sunday's wave heights being quite small and nothing compared to the day before.

The past week has also provided nothing of note for local boardriders with only some very small, northerly swell on offer for those desperate to get wet.

Unfortunately, as we look ahead to the weekend, things are not looking better either.

These N/NW winds will continue through today and tomorrow, before we see a brief SW wind change on Sunday morning.

The wave heights will not be big and probably will only be around 0.3 to 0.5m at best, so there maybe could be a small, clean mal wave through the early mornings if you are keen to have a look.

