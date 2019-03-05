Beach message to prevent troubled waters in Bight

BIGHT FIGHT: The crowd that turned out at Yamba's Turners Beach to support a campaign to stop possible oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight.

A GROUP of surfers is trying to alert the country of something they say could destroy the lifeblood of their craft, our southern ocean.

Some 28 of Australia's best known surfers, including locals Dan Ross and Nat Young and other icons such as Layne Beachley, Mark Occhilupo and Tom Carroll have written an open letter campaigning against Norwegian company Equinor that has lodged plans to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight.

As part of the campaign, surfers organised rallies at beaches around the country and a wave turned up at Yamba's Turners Beach on Sunday to support the anti-drilling stance.

"The gathering at Turners Beach was a show of support to the Fight for The Bight Alliance that we stand in solidarity opposing Equinor's plans to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight," Ross said.

"It was empowering to see our community come together, build a statement in the sand and support an organisation that is fighting to protect the coastlines at risk of a devastating oil spill."

Plans lodged with the Federal Government show a worst case scenario of an oil spill spreading oil across the southern waters of Australia and across to New Zealand.

"It would be absolutely catastrophic," rally participant Hayley Talbot said. "And right now is a critical time for us to make it known we don't want the drilling."

The proposal is currently in the consultation phase, and Ms Talbot said it was crucial that people against the proposal submitted their objections via the correct form, which was open until March 20, to make sure their objection was part of the broader proposal.

"People aren't aware of the proposal definitely, and we're in the critical stage," Ms Talbot said.

"This is when they have to listen and when the voices will be heard. After March 20, the horse will have bolted."

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority has a form for lodging comments - go to https://www.nopsema.gov.au/ then in the section headed Equinor Draft Environment Plan choose the link to the Open for comment page. and follow the procedure listed there.