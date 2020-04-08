Beach find takes away sea-renity

SNAKES on seashore may sound like the start of a joke, but for one beachgoer, the discovery wasn’t hiss-terical.

Stepfanie Regan got the shock of her life yesterday during her morning jog, when she came across a large snake on Oak’s Beach.

Stepfanie Regan spotted the snake on Oak's Beach.

Staying with her parents who are locals, Ms Regan said she has come across a fair few reptiles, but after finding a two-metre long Easten Brown in her kitchen last year, she would prefer to avoid them where possible.

“I’ve seen plenty of snakes here in Summer, mostly green tree snakes and pythons, but this was definitely a first for me,” Ms Regan said.

“It had a unique tail to any other snake I’ve seen.”

Stepfanie Regan spotted the snake on Oak's Beach.

Concerned that a dog or child may find it, Ms Regan picked the snake up with a stick and moved it to the ocean-side of the rock wall.

Ms Regan said it may have been unwell as it wasn’t very active.

Stepfanie Regan spotted the snake on Oak's Beach.

Andrew Buckley from Buckley’s Snake Relocation Services said while he wasn’t familiar with sea snakes, he knows they are one of the most venomous snakes in the world and guessed it was a banded sea krait.

If you find a snake, it is recommended not to touch it and to phone a local catcher on the numbers below.

Bundaberg and surrounds:

Kav’s Wildlife Services – 0459 039 695.

Gayndah to Childers:

Buckleys Snake Relocation Services – 0456 934 578.