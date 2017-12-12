Beach closed after shark sighting

A shark was spotted at Moore Park Beach today.

Ashley Clark

A BUNDABERG beach has been closed by life guards after a shark was spotted.

Surf Life Saving Queensland posted to twitter today that a shark was spotted at Moore Park Beach.

"Lifeguards have closed Moore Park Beach near Bundaberg due to a confirmed shark sighting,” the post read.

"Stay out of the water.”

The message was posted about an hour ago.

The NewsMail is in communication with Surf Life Saving Queensland for further details.

Lifesavers at Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club closed the beach at Nielson Park temporarily on November 18 after a confirmed shark sighting.

It was reopened again after a thorough search for the shark.

More to come.