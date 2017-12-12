Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Beach closed after shark sighting

A shark was spotted at Moore Park Beach today.
A shark was spotted at Moore Park Beach today. Ashley Clark
Ashley Clark
by

A BUNDABERG beach has been closed by life guards after a shark was spotted.

Surf Life Saving Queensland posted to twitter today that a shark was spotted at Moore Park Beach.

Ashley Clark

"Lifeguards have closed Moore Park Beach near Bundaberg due to a confirmed shark sighting,” the post read.

"Stay out of the water.”

The message was posted about an hour ago.

The NewsMail is in communication with Surf Life Saving Queensland for further details.

Lifesavers at Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club closed the beach at Nielson Park temporarily on November 18 after a confirmed shark sighting.

It was reopened again after a thorough search for the shark.

More to come.

Topics:  bundaberg ocean shark

Bundaberg News Mail
Destroyed lights dim Bundaberg family's Christmas spirit

Destroyed lights dim Bundaberg family's Christmas spirit

WHAT should be a happy time of year has turned into a nightmare before Christmas for a family whose Christmas lights have been trashed.

Footage helps police catch offenders

RECKLESS DRIVING: A 19-year-old girl is set to lose her licence in the North Burnett.

EIDSVOLD Police have charged a 19-year-old provisional driver.

Legal eagle soared high

LOVE HIS LIFE: Bundaberg lawyer John Lang with wife Zoe.

Bundaberg lawyer worked tirelessly for community

Former GM named engineer of the year

Andrew Fulton accepts his award for Central Queensland Engineer of the Year from Engineers Australia.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the recognition was a fitting cap

Local Partners