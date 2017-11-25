Beach caravan park ready for a bit of a spruce-up

NEW OWNER: Cynthia Driscoll, with Dippee, has taken over Absolute Ocean Front Tourist Park in Bargara.

NEW OWNER: Cynthia Driscoll, with Dippee, has taken over Absolute Ocean Front Tourist Park in Bargara. Paul Donaldson BUN241117BARG2

CHANGE is in the wind at Bargara.

Absolute Ocean Front Tourist Park on Woongarra Scenic Drive is perhaps best known for its colourful cabins that dot the waterfront but it might have a new claim to fame in the next couple years.

Rural farmer Cynthia Driscoll has taken over ownership of the business and painting the cabins is on her to-do list.

"I apologise to those people who love the colours, but yes, I am going to paint the colours out,” she laughed.

"I'd like to go with more neutral blues, greys and earthy colours.”

Ms Driscoll moved to Bargara from a beef farm in Taroom, in southern Central Queensland, and said she was enjoying the change of pace.

"I wanted to have a change in direction in life, a sea change,” she said.

The park sits on 10,414sqm of land and is home to 11 cabins, three of which are duplexes, 28 powered and non-powered sites and a pool.

Over the next couple of years she plans to make a few adjustments to the property, starting with a new camp kitchen.

"I'd like to renovate and do up the cabins, and a little bit of landscaping and beautification,” she said.

"Just more or less to give it a bit of love.”

NEW OWNERS: Cynthia Driscoll and Dippee have taken over the Absolute Oceanfront Tourist Park in Bargara. Paul Donaldson BUN241117BARG1

She has retained the services of managers George and Sharon Wilson as she learns the ins and outs of the business.

"Because I've got no experience in the industry, it's important to have someone who can show me the ropes,” she said.

At the moment her days revolve around paperwork and accounts, but she plans on spending more time outdoors, tending the garden.

She has come into the business at a busy time of year, with Christmas and New Year's bookings completely full.

However, Ms Driscoll said winter was the park's busiest time of year as southerners travel to our shores for the warmer weather.

She said in a weird way, the farm had prepared her for owning the park.

"You do everything from the bookwork to the stock work to driving a tractor and you have to be versatile. I think you have to be versatile in a caravan park as well. You have to know how to change a tap washer or fix a tap.”