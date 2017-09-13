Beach bake sale to help save animals

BAKED GOODS: Pria Grills along with the help of her dad, Matt and little sister Corle, have baked goods to sell in aid of Farm Animal Rescue Queensland. They will sell the delicious goods at the Basin, Bargara 4pm Thursday.

BAKED GOODS: Pria Grills along with the help of her dad, Matt and little sister Corle, have baked goods to sell in aid of Farm Animal Rescue Queensland. They will sell the delicious goods at the Basin, Bargara 4pm Thursday. Contributed

AN IDEA to help animals has been playing on seven-year-old Pria Grills' mind for a while.

Now with help from her dad Matt and little sister Corle, the dream will come true tomorrow.

The trio have been busy making vegan baked goods and will hold a bake sale at the Basin from 4pm.

Matt is the owner of The Journey Bargara, a vegan cafe with a strong community spirit.

He spoke with the NewsMail saying the idea was all his daughter's and he was just going along to give support.

"There will be cookies, cakes, loaf, slice and muffins all for sale,” he said.

"We will be collecting donation-based sales and all the money will be going to Farm Animal Rescue Queensland.”

The Grills family find it easy to create delicious baked goods without using animal products like milk, eggs, or butter.

"It's our lifestyle as we are vegan and Pria really wanted to share this and help the animals,” he said.

"A number of vegan bake sales, which are larger in scale, are held all over Australia to help the Farm Animal Rescue organisation.”

The bake sale will be held at in the new park at the Basin, Bargara, tomorrow at 4pm.