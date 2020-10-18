Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PICTURE PERFECT: Local artist Paul Perry is set to transform a plain amenities block at Archies Beach into a mosaic wonderland.
PICTURE PERFECT: Local artist Paul Perry is set to transform a plain amenities block at Archies Beach into a mosaic wonderland.
News

Beach amenities block to serve as canvas for artist

18th Oct 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCAL artist Paul Perry is set to transform a plain amenities block at Archies Beach into a mosaic wonderland, one colourful tile at a time thanks to the Regional Arts Development Fund.

The RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Bundaberg Regional Council, which contributed $6000, to support local arts and culture.

The NewsMail understands 33 square metres of concrete will be covered next month in mosaic art, which celebrates the history, diversity and beauty of the Bundaberg region.

The mosaic has been a collaborative effort with local schools and indigenous groups contributing 62,000 total hours.

PICTURE PERFECT: Local artist Paul Perry is set to transform a plain amenities block at Archies Beach into a mosaic wonderland.
PICTURE PERFECT: Local artist Paul Perry is set to transform a plain amenities block at Archies Beach into a mosaic wonderland.

More than 216 people were involved in the project either making fish or volunteering to mosaic the panels.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said this stunning community artwork would transform a dull slab of concrete into a vibrant work of art.

“Council was pleased to support the project and congratulates everyone involved,” he said.

“It’s a great example of how collaboration, enthusiasm and commitment can turn ideas into reality.”

MORE STORIES

art bundaberg bundaberg regional council paul perry regional arts development fund
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        Premium Content Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        News Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is set to splash the cash in Childers if the LNP wins the upcoming state election.

        Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        Premium Content Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        News One of the man was involved in a crash earlier this year.

        40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        News See some of the action on the field and photos from the sideline.

        ‘I must imprison you’: Man jailed for drunken crash with kids in car

        Premium Content ‘I must imprison you’: Man jailed for drunken crash with kids...

        News He was already disqualified from driving at the time but is now taking steps to get...