Beach amenities block to serve as canvas for artist

LOCAL artist Paul Perry is set to transform a plain amenities block at Archies Beach into a mosaic wonderland, one colourful tile at a time thanks to the Regional Arts Development Fund.

The RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Bundaberg Regional Council, which contributed $6000, to support local arts and culture.

The NewsMail understands 33 square metres of concrete will be covered next month in mosaic art, which celebrates the history, diversity and beauty of the Bundaberg region.

The mosaic has been a collaborative effort with local schools and indigenous groups contributing 62,000 total hours.

PICTURE PERFECT: Local artist Paul Perry is set to transform a plain amenities block at Archies Beach into a mosaic wonderland.

More than 216 people were involved in the project either making fish or volunteering to mosaic the panels.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said this stunning community artwork would transform a dull slab of concrete into a vibrant work of art.

“Council was pleased to support the project and congratulates everyone involved,” he said.

“It’s a great example of how collaboration, enthusiasm and commitment can turn ideas into reality.”

