Be safe, not sorry: Bundy urged to get tested if symptoms arise

DON’T RISK IT: Bundaberg residents are encouraged to attend the fever clinic and get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms.

DON’T RISK IT: Bundaberg residents are encouraged to attend the fever clinic and get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms.

WHILE it has been months since the last positive case of COVID-19 was recorded in the Wide Bay region, residents are still encouraged to take a test at their closest fever clinic if they are experiencing symptoms.

A total of 29,469 tests have been taken at public and private testing sites across the Wide Bay, up until October 6.

Records show from September 30 to October 6, a total of 652 COVID-19 tests were taken, including 413 at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service clinics in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

During that same week and more specifically, 102 tests were taken at the WBHHS fever clinic in Bundaberg, less than nine tests which were recorded a week prior.

A spokesman from WBHHS said testing protects the individual, their loved ones and the community, which is especially important for our most vulnerable residents.

“High rates of COVID-19 testing are crucial to ensuring positive cases can be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them,” the spokesman said.

“Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend our fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

“Aside from testing, we can all play a part by practising good hand hygiene, maintaining social distance and staying home if unwell.”

No fee or referral is required for testing at the Bundaberg fever clinic.

For more information, visit health.qld.gov.au/widebay/html/covid-19/fever-clinics-information