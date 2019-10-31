Menu
Chiara Scriffignano is getting ready for Halloween.
Top tips for safe trick-or-treating this halloween

MATT HARRIS
matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Oct 2019 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:31 PM
IT'S not a night for everyone and because of this Queensland Police Service is reminding the community to 'creep it real' by ensuring safety of children is top priority.

QPS is also reminding trick or treaters that not everyone wants to celebrate Halloween, and because of this, have developed some 'fang-tastic' posters that people can display on their front doors.

The posters indicate whether you welcome trick or treaters, or don't wish to be disturbed.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/y4g6uqw3 to download a 'No Thanks' poster.

To make sure your Halloween doesn't become a nightmare, trick or treaters should:

• Be accompanied by a trusted, responsible adult at all times

• Always walk, not run, between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road

• Wear bright colours to enhance your visibility to passing motorists

• Never enter a stranger's house, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door

• Consider joining your friends on a neighbourhood adventure - there is safety in numbers.

