Be ready, know how to escape a house fire

FIREFIGHTERS are calling for the Bundaberg community to know how to escape from a home if a fire breaks out.

This comes after Queensland Fire Emergency Service attended more than 500 fires in homes in Queensland last winter.

A QFES spokesman said there was 524 home fires during winter and are encouraging the public to "Get fire escape ready” and participate in Queensland's Great Escape on Friday June 22.

"We will be urging people across the state to plan, prepare and practise their fire escape plan at home on June 22,” he said.

They are encouraging Bundaberg children to learn to be fire escape ready and it is a chance for families to have some fun while learning about fire safety.

"By searching Fire Escape Plan you can go through the steps to practise a fire escape plan to make sure you and your family get out safely,” he said.

"You only have a short time to escape a fire, so it's important you have a plan in place and know how to get out safely - even in the dark, or if smoke is obscuring your exits.”

This year, get yourselves and your family ready by having a fire escape plan in place.

For more information go to www.qld.gov.au/fireescape.