Be quick to buy Bundy's biggest canvas - the whale wall

WHALE WALL: An iconic Bundaberg retail and office building is on the market for the first time since 1990.

WHALE WALL: An iconic Bundaberg retail and office building is on the market for the first time since 1990. Contribute

AN ICONIC Bundaberg retail and office building is on the market for the first time since 1990.

Known to locals as the whale wall, it has an impressive six levels of office accommodation and fourteen ground floor retail tenancies, on over an acre of land.

The Bundaberg City Centre Arcade is easily the most recognisable building in the Bundaberg region, but its highrise status is not its most well-known feature.

The western wall of the building has a mural of three humpback whales painted by world renowned artist Robert Wyland, as part of his whaling walls series incorporating 100 life-sized public marine murals featured in some of the most recognisable destinations in New York, Santa Monica, Japan, China, New Zealand and Brazil.

In an endeavour to promote marine life conservation Wyland's 'Whaling Wall' campaign is one of the largest art-in-public-places projects in history, spanning five continents, 13 countries, and 79 cities around the globe.

Along with its priceless exterior, the current demand for high quality value add opportunities will ensure competitive buying for what marketing agent Daniel Cullinane of Colliers International calls Regional Queensland's best 'value add' investment opportunity.

"We are being overrun with demand for value-add investments in regional areas as investors view them as being such good value for money,” he said.

"The opportunity to acquire a well-placed regional asset with over 3,500m² of net lettable area with significant rental reversion upside for a price that many thought would be unattainable in the current market is certainly going to tick a lot of boxes.”

Fronting Bourbong St the asset comprises a 14-tenancy ground floor retail centre, six levels of office accommodation with views spanning over the city and a 2,024 vacant allotment with 'principal centre' zoning, allowing an abundance of further development opportunities.

"The building was the first commercial investment of Bundaberg's own Santalucia Corporation who have since gone on to develop the Sugarland Shopping Centre and an abundance of other commercial, residential and civil projects in the region,” Mr Cullinane said.

The Bundaberg City Centre Arcade is for sale via expressions of interest closing at 3pm on November 29. For further information contact Daniel Cullinane of Colliers International on 0431 278 806.