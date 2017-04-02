30°
News

Be quick and dump your green waste for free

Carolyn Booth
| 2nd Apr 2017 9:46 AM
GREEN WASTE: Waste facilities and transfer stations across the Bundaberg region will accept green waste free today and tomorrow following the recent weather event.
GREEN WASTE: Waste facilities and transfer stations across the Bundaberg region will accept green waste free today and tomorrow following the recent weather event. Warren Lynam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WASTE facilities and transfer stations across the Bundaberg region will accept green waste free today and tomorrow following the recent weather event.

In a post on Bundaberg Regional Council's Facebook page this morning, it said Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey in consultation with his fellow councillors, had made the the decision to open the facilities for the free disposal of green waste only.

Cr Dempsey said the decision was made to assist and encourage the speedy clean up of the Bundaberg region following the effects of the recent severe weather event.

Waste facility locations and opening hours:

Bundaberg, 46 University Dr: Open 7 days a week 7am-5pm

Qunaba, 108 Potters Rd, Bargara: Open 7 days a week 7am-5pm

Meadowvale, 443 Rosedale Rd, Bundaberg North: Open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays 7am-5pm

Avondale, 17 Pollocks Rd: Open Thursdays 8am-noon and Sundays 8am-5pm

South Kolan, 446 Birthamba Rd: Open Tuesdays 8am-noon and Saturdays 8am-5pm

Tirroan, Tablelands Rd, Dalysford: Open Monday to Saturday 7.30am-12.30pm and Sundays 11am-4pm

Booyal, Booyal Old School Rd: Open Sundays noon-3pm

Cordalba, Cemetery Rd: Open Saturdays 1-4pm

Buxton, Powers St: Open Sundays 1-4pm

Childers, Nissens Lane: Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Mondays 7am-4pm and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays 7am - 2pm

Woodgate, Woodgate Rd; Open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays 8-11am and Sundays 2-5pm

Bundaberg News Mail
Be quick and dump your green waste for free

Be quick and dump your green waste for free

WASTE facilities and transfer stations across the Bundaberg region will accept green waste free today and tomorrow following the recent weather event.

Rootstock trial reveals some interesting finds

BARKLEY ROOTSTOCK: Russell Baker has been a part of rootstock trials for over a decade now.

Experimenting with future growth.

Gunalda woman, 75, killed in horror crash north of Gympie

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.

One killed in deadly crash.

Jaws-of-life used to rescue woman after two-car smash

The scene of a two-car crash at Heaps St.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

Woman taken to hospital after crash

Local Partners

An immigrant's sweet trek from Italy to Bundy

THE Bundaberg region is rich in its sugar history and the NewsMail has collected a number of stories in a special book called the Sweet Life.

Potholes a nuisance on FE Walker St

ROAD DAMAGE: Potholes being repaired in Fe Walker Street.

Wet weather puts roads to the test

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

What's on the small screen this week

MARRIED At First Sight's couples reunite for one last boozy dinner party and the battle of the brekky shows heats up as Sunrise and the Today show hit the road.

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

LARGE 1231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,900

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

L3-12 and 41,43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline ... From $220,000 ...

One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline at Elliott Heads in Ocean Heights Estate. All allotments on offer are over...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!