Be quick and dump your green waste for free

GREEN WASTE: Waste facilities and transfer stations across the Bundaberg region will accept green waste free today and tomorrow following the recent weather event.

In a post on Bundaberg Regional Council's Facebook page this morning, it said Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey in consultation with his fellow councillors, had made the the decision to open the facilities for the free disposal of green waste only.

Cr Dempsey said the decision was made to assist and encourage the speedy clean up of the Bundaberg region following the effects of the recent severe weather event.

Waste facility locations and opening hours:

Bundaberg, 46 University Dr: Open 7 days a week 7am-5pm

Qunaba, 108 Potters Rd, Bargara: Open 7 days a week 7am-5pm

Meadowvale, 443 Rosedale Rd, Bundaberg North: Open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays 7am-5pm

Avondale, 17 Pollocks Rd: Open Thursdays 8am-noon and Sundays 8am-5pm

South Kolan, 446 Birthamba Rd: Open Tuesdays 8am-noon and Saturdays 8am-5pm

Tirroan, Tablelands Rd, Dalysford: Open Monday to Saturday 7.30am-12.30pm and Sundays 11am-4pm

Booyal, Booyal Old School Rd: Open Sundays noon-3pm

Cordalba, Cemetery Rd: Open Saturdays 1-4pm

Buxton, Powers St: Open Sundays 1-4pm

Childers, Nissens Lane: Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Mondays 7am-4pm and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays 7am - 2pm

Woodgate, Woodgate Rd; Open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays 8-11am and Sundays 2-5pm