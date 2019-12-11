Be prepared with free CPR information session

EVER since watching the ‘70s TV show Emergency as a child, Chris Iseppi knew he wanted to be in the medical field and after 40 years experience, he wants to pass on some basic CPR tools and education for free.

Owner-operator of Medical Field Care Response Unit, Mr Iseppi is looking to give back to the community through free CPR information sessions early next year.

Mr Iseppi said everyone should know CPR.

“I know what it’s like to lose someone; I don’t want it to happen again and I don’t want anyone else to have to go through it either,” he said.

“So this is my way of giving back to the community.”

Whether you’ve got a family, children or simply walking down the street, Mr Iseppi said if someone falls over you need to know what to do.

Emergency medical technician Chris Iseppi with his medical support ambulance.

“There’s a lot of people that won’t touch anyone because they are scared of hurting them,” he said.

“The Australian Resuscitation Council always said something is better than nothing.

“So let’s give people the tools so that when they can afford to do a proper, accredited course, and there’s enough companies in Bundaberg to do it, (they) go and do one.”

Having performed CPR on “too many occasions to count”, Mr Iseppi said even just doing compressions, particularly in a metro area where an ambulance isn’t far away, was better than nothing.

Held on January 7 and 8, Mr Iseppi said the information session would give people the tools they needed, but they would not get a certification at the end.

To book, phone Mr Iseppi on 0488 632 781.