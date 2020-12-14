BE PREPARED: Severe storm warning for Wide Bay

WEATHER WARNING: Heavy thunderstorms are developing across the Wide Bay and Burnett.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued storm warning for areas near Bundaberg this afternoon.

According to BoM, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gayndah, Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin.

East of Biggenden at Musket Flat saw 50mm within an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

