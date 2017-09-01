Be pool safe this spring and summer

TODAY marks the first day of spring, and as the weather warms up Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is reminding residents to check backyard pool fencing to ensure they are safe.

Mr Bennett said inadequate or faulty pool fencing and gates remain a major contributing factor in the rate of drownings in backyard swimming pools for children under the age of five.

"As we head into spring and the warmer weather sets in, it's a timely reminder to parents that backyard swimming pools pose a huge threat to children,” he said.

He urged people to check their pool fences, gates and latches as parts can break or become defective over time.

Mr Bennett encouraged pool owners to familiarise themselves with the pool safety standard and engage a licensed pool safety inspector to conduct a full safety audit.

"Child drownings are preventable tragedies. That's why I urge pool owners to seek out professional advice about their pool's compliance and check council regulations to make sure their backyard is safe,” he said.

"Compliant pool fences, along with supervision and swimming lessons, can and does save lives.”