Be part of Childers Festival

Be part of all the colour and fun at the annual Childers Festival.

THE call has gone out to stallholders locally and across the State to be a part of Childers Festival 2017.

Each year the last weekend of July sees a major transformation overtake the rural community of Childers as a crowd in excess of 40,000 throngs through the festival site.

Bundaberg Regional Council Community Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the massive festival crowd presented a marketing opportunity too good to miss.

"The Childers Festival is a sensational venue for stallholders to put products on display as it is one of Queensland's biggest annual events.

"We're looking for market stalls, food vendors, boutique wineries or any product promotion that meets the criteria to be displayed at this family friendly event,” she said.

"If you think you have something special to bring to this year's Childers Festival make sure you lodge an expression of interest form before the closing date of March 31.”

Cr Peters said this year's Childers Festival will be held from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 and has been made possible thanks to funding from Tourism and Events Queensland.

Expression of interest forms can be found at childersfestival.com.au.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the events team on 1300 883 699 or by emailing events.admin@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.