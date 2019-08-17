Be blown away by the Windmill's fresh menu

TASTY TREAT: The Windmill Cafe's Joey Caruana is excited by the new menu the popular venue is serving up.

TASTY TREAT: The Windmill Cafe's Joey Caruana is excited by the new menu the popular venue is serving up. Mike Knott BUN160819WIN4

ONE of the benefits of living in Bundaberg is the paddock to plate lifestyle and Bargara's Windmill Cafe is the perfect example.

Owner of the popular cafe, Joey Caruana has joined forces with The Fit Nutritionist, Lauren Ree, to form a fresh, new menu that showcases the incredible food the region has to offer.

"I was very willing and excited to work with such a motivated, young business woman and the goal was always to move to nutritional-based whole foods and Lauren offers the skills in nutrition and trends and we can offer the taste,” Mr Caruana said.

"I really love our local customers and travellers and they want clean food, they want to know where it comes from and I want to showcase the incredible foods that our community grows.”

The delicious new menu offers customers nutritional options with a modern twist, sourcing ingredients from local farmers and producers, like fresh mackerel fish straight from the coast, sweet potatoes, pecans, macadamias, smoked meats and ginger.

And the Windmill Cafe's new menu is proof that eating healthy does not have to be boring. "I really try to steer away from the term salad and replace it with bowls because that's exactly what they are - they are bowls of goodness and it's so much more than salad and leafy greens,” Mr Caruana said.

"Eating good food makes you feel really nice but it's also about how much love you see that the farmers and producers have put into their work, which is full of love and that goodness has got to count for something - it doesn't just fill your body, it fills your soul.

"Healthy eating to me is just as important as an education for young people and I want my young children to taste and experience cooking something that doesn't come out of a bag, but comes from the farm and we are so lucky in Bundaberg to have access to that.”

Similar to the food he produces, the cafe owner is full of passion, for local suppliers, products, businesses, tourism and the community as a whole.

"Our community is everything for us and while we do give money to charity and that's great, it's about more than that for us,” he said.

"We give back by offering our space for small charity and local events, showcasing the work of our local artists, florists, designers and not taking a commission, buying local and working with businesses that employ locals.

"There's a lot of work we do with Bargara Athletics and creative regions too and there's so many businesses, coffee shops and talented locals that like us, truly believe in this region, want to showcase this region and allow others to experience this region.”

The Windmill, on See St, is open seven days.

Options that feature on new menu:

Windmill poke bowl - ginger coconut brown rice topped with edamame beans, cucumber ribbons, carrot, radish, avocado and pickled ginger in a Japanese dressing, with your choice of glazed soy tofu or chicken

Sweet potato salad - sweet potatoes coated in herbs, spices and maple syrup tossed through quinoa, rocket, sun dried tomatoes, onions and pecans with a house dressing