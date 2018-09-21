Be berry excited for tomorrow's strawberry festival

SWEET SATURDAY: Thanh Dang says it'll be fun for the whole family at the SSS Strawberries Bundaberg Strawberry Festival

SWEET SATURDAY: Thanh Dang says it'll be fun for the whole family at the SSS Strawberries Bundaberg Strawberry Festival Mike Knott BUN130918DANG5

SINK your teeth into something sweet this weekend at the Bundaberg Strawberry Festival.

SSS Strawberries is holding a massive event tomorrow with more than 30 food vendors, locally-sourced live entertainment and free rides for kids.

Thanh Dang of SSS Strawberries said the idea for a festival like this was created when they held a smaller event last year and were blown away by the interest from the community.

"What ended up happening was it brought a lot more people to the farm than what we expected,” Mr Dang said.

"I haven't personally seen a festival like this.”

The event will have 10 big rides including rock climbing, a jumping castle and slide, all free throughout the day.

Mr Dang said the farm made the rides free because it gave the community the best experience possible.

"A lot of the time you pay for the entry and then you also have to pay for the rides and we find that not only us but also with other people who come through, within the short period of time that they're there they don't get to experience the whole event,” he said.

There will be a stage with live entertainment during the day and has acts from local artists such as The Baztones, Chase Stone and Bundaberg Singing School Jo Carr Students.

"We want to support those young up-and-coming artists and have them on our stage.

"You've got music that are perhaps from people who are rarely performing in town so you have some unique sounds there,” he said.

There will be food vendors from across the region selling fare including German sausage, pancakes and Indian food, as well as hosting a strawberry eating competition.

"I think it'll be a fantastic day for everybody,” Mr Dang said.

The event starts at 9am tomorrow at 11 Rosedale Rd, Oakwood. It will wrap up at 3pm.

Entry is $2 each or $1 for kids under 10.