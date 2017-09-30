Be a doll, head to bear and craft fair

DOLL SHOW: Rare dolls and teddy bears will be on show in Bundaberg next weekend.

CHRISTMAS is coming to Bundaberg early with the Doll, Bear and Craft Fair to be held next Saturday at the PCYC Complex on Pyefinch Avenue from 9am-3pm.

This year the fair will be reflecting on the aspects of Christmas, showcasing beautiful dolls and bears.

Doll Crafters and Collectors of Bundaberg president Barb Taylor said there would be a wonderful display of Christmas trees by club member Robyn Rehbein.

"Robyn in the past had her Christmas home decorations published in one of our national magazines,” Mrs Taylor said.

"Robyn has also organised children's workshops so that the children who visit the fair can make a special Christmas decoration to take home with them from the fair.”

As in the past, the fair will include a competition section where displays of all forms of doll and bear making, dressing and miniature settings will be on show.

"Collectable dolls will compete in this section, with celluloid, hard plastic and porcelain dolls (pre-1950) and collectable bears (pre-1975) to feature,” Mrs Taylor said.

Also on display will be a collection of old dolls - some almost 200 years old.

Stall holders will have dolls, bears and Christmas crafts for sale. Children can add their name to Santa's Christmas roll or adopt a doll for a gold coin donation.

"So come along and enjoy discovering the lovely dolls and bears on display and maybe get yourself an early Christmas buy,” Mrs Taylor said.