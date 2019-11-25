BCC has come a long way: Principal

WITH a strength built on the "white and blue", Bundaberg Christian College continues to be a learning environment that values a strong sense of community and culture, encouraging acceptance, teamwork, mutual support and a sense of belonging.

Bundaberg Christian College principal Paul Sterling said it was amazing to see how far the college had come and how students continued to be proud to wear the white and blue uniform well and develop a real understanding of who they are in a support college environment.

"Our college endeavours to provide the foundations of success for every student, from our Chrysalis Early Learning Centre students through to Year 12," he said.

"Ours is a dynamic and productive learning community with a reputation for offering 15 months through to Year 12 students an education built on strong academic and biblical foundations, supported with a vigorous Pastoral Care program.

"This balance offers an ideal environment for each of our students to develop their God-given potential academically, spiritually, socially, culturally and physically."

The ability to do this has been further heightened by upgrades throughout the college giving students a modern and comfortable background to further their education and also making it easier for parents to have access to the college they need.

These physical upgrades including renovations to the exciting administration building, building of two new Junior School Learning Spaces, extension and redevelopment of the oval and to build a carpark to the rear of Chrysalis Early Learning Centre.

The development was the first phase of Bundaberg Christian College's Strategic Building Program and basically covered the fact that the college had outgrown the original administration building due to considerable growth across the college and requiring additional learning spaces in the junior school.

Paul said the buildings were developed following extensive consultation with both college staff and architects.

"Each space has been specifically designed to be student centred and has aimed to provide learning environments that are professional as well as encouraging students to engage in their learning.

"The advantages of some of the building or redevelopment speak for themselves with the renovated administration building providing vital student services, including; health bay, counselling offices, meeting rooms and a student services centre.

"The college administration has been developed to provide a formal entrance into the school from the front of the campus.

"The high roof lines and the variety of materials used create a contemporary, urban appearance.

"The two GLAs are designed to enable an agile (flexible) learning space to be developed with large operable doors to the side of each of the classrooms enables the class to use both indoor and outdoor areas.

"The large outdoor area is specially designed to maximise the flexibility of this entire learning space.

"The design of this space allows additional classrooms to be added in the future to the rear of the initial build with operable walls added to this section which will allow flexibility for larger indoor learning areas to be created quickly.

"The oval development will provide an Olympic-sized athletics field and two large football fields, fully laser levelled and irrigated."

The developments are a reflection of the college's commitment to developing the whole student with a variety of educational and sporting opportunities.

As well as continued sporting success in a number of areas, BCC staff have worked hard to also increase the focus on literacy frameworks from prep to year 12 as well as regular numeracy testing.

In among this development, making the college's vision a reality was local, award-winning company Murchie Constructions.

Murchie Constructions appreciated that the construction of educational facilities offers during school terms and requires efficient project management in order to main a safe environment for students.

Workplace health and safety is always a priority for Murchie Constructions and staff are continually mindful of their responsibility when working around young people.

The BCC work is another example of how Murchie Constructions Commercial Builders Bundaberg has built a diverse range of educational facilities from sporting centres and dance studios to hospitality and catering facilities, science laboratories and general classroom buildings.

Being a member of the Master Builders Association of Queensland, Murchie Constructions fosters the best professional work standards and continually improves its knowledge and skills.

This continual development ensures they are up-to-date with new building methodologies and materials, changes in laws and the industry.

With these developments set to be officially opened in the New Year, BCC staff are already looking towards further enhancing the facilities and services provided to its students.

In 2020 the college will create a new outside school hours facilities as well as a student piazza for the middle and senior school students.

Phase Two of the college's Strategic Building Program will see the building of a further six junior learning spaces and a flexible learning/makerspace to cater for their growing numbers across the college.

Phase Three will then see the development of the Performing Arts Precinct.

"Much has been achieved this year at BCC and these facility developments will offer our students wonderful learning spaces for the years ahead, however, as a college, our desire is to see a far more important, transformative work and progress occur throughout a school year than that of a building program.

"Our goal is to ultimately see the transformation of the individual; it is a vision of an organisation that shapes a person's character, their identity and prepares them to make an impact in our society for the common good."