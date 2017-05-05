BCC festival is on tomorrow

The BCC Festival is back again - Bigger and Better.

Approximately 2,000 visitors to last year's inaugural Festival, the 2017 event will feature even more attractions and activities for everyone in the family, including a market lane with almost 50 stalls, art display and auction, live music and performers, and over 10 rides in side-show alley for the kids, with a great variety of food, cold drinks, and coffee and cake for sale.

Admission is free.

Also featured in the College's Ag farm precinct will be rock music from Walker Street Band, cattle judging and handling displays, whip cracking, a mechanical bull, boot scooting, and market stalls.

The Festival will culminate in the announcement of the winning bids for the art auction of almost 30 quality pieces, and drawing of nine major donated prizes.

In addition to being a fun event for the community (with free admission), the BCC Festival is also the largest fundraiser for the College in 2017.

It has been organised by a team of volunteer parents, students, and staff, with all profits raised to be used by the College to provide quality, values-based education for the over 600 students who attend.

What's on

A visit from Rex the Dinosaur from 10am - 12pm

Live music and entertainment across three stages

Whip cracking and boot scooting in the Ag Farm

An art auction of almost 30 artworks from both College and external artists at 1:30pm

Drawing of 9 major prizes (including sponsorship from Leanne Donaldson and Stephen Bennett)

Stephen Bennett will also be officially opening the Festival at 9:00am, along with College Principal Paul Sterling, and will be cooking at the BBQ along with local Rotary members.