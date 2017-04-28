BBQ of support for families of disabled

SOCIAL BBQ: Gary Hondow and son Dallas are calling for the community to join them for a barbecue. It's to support parents of children with a disability.

THE Hondow family know the struggle and isolation felt when it comes to raising a child with a disability.

That's why Gary Hondow is calling on support from the community with a barbecue on Sunday at noon.

His son Dallas, 8, was only diagnosed late last year with the condition van maldegem syndrome 2 but before this the family didn't have answers.

He said although Dallas was now given a diagnosis it was still only a name.

He said no-one could assist with information on what to expect in the future and at the time it was a surprise.

"It was a shock and a lot to take in it never really sunk in till we got home,” he said.

"We felt very alone and in limbo because we have a name but no plan so we looked for support on line and managed to find three families in north Caroliner USA so now we communicate with those families.”

Not wanting anyone here in Bundaberg to go through the isolation Mr Hondow and his wife, Sharmaine, have organised a relaxing barbecue at Lake Ellen to help families connect.

All special needs families can attend the Sunday lunch time meet and greet in the park.

"It's to help families not feel so isolated and alone dealing with diagnosis and constant medical issues,” he said.

"We hope this will help families connect and share information and support each other because families with special needs children have to deal with a lot of situations many regular families don't have to plus it gets the children out side.”