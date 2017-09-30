34°
Lifestyle

BBQ ENVY: Battle of the barbies heating up as weather warms

There’s been an increase in the sale of barbecues with the change in weather.
There’s been an increase in the sale of barbecues with the change in weather. Contributed
by Daryl Passmore

BARBIE envy is rife, with a quarter of Queenslanders admitting they bought their new grills to impress friends and neighbours.

But it doesn't always work - a similar proportion say they wish they had spent more on a better barbecue, a survey by online research and ratings service Canstar Blue found.

That could be because, despite enjoying the best barbecuing weather, people in the Sunshine State spend the least on their outdoor cooking appliances - $469, compared to $579 nationally.

"What consumers want is something that offers quality and useability," Canstar Blue spokesman Harrison Astbury said.

"They are looking for barbecues that are easy to use, look after and clean. Many now come with grills you can simply place in the dishwasher.

"But there can definitely be bragging rights with people wanting to get family and friends round to show off their new barbie. Some people are willing to spend thousands of dollars."

Canstar compared six big-selling brands and found Weber was the sizzling standout - the only one to rate five stars overall and for key factors including cooking performance and reliability.

Graphic designer Glenn Scott from Arana Hills said he was delighted with his new Weber Performer kettle barbecue. "I use it for pretty much everything. It's good for slow cooking. The flavour from the charcoal and flames gives food a great taste.''

John Stahoi, manager of Outdoor Furniture and BBQ's at Stafford, said: "We are definitely seeing an increase in customers buying barbecues as we get into spring and summer. One thing we've noticed is the trend for smoking.''

When it comes to food choice, steak is still king of the grill for Queenslanders with 45 per cent naming it as their favourite barbecue food - nearly three times more popular than the next choice, sausages.

Topics:  barbecue leisure lifestyle

News Corp Australia
Dumb deal: Morphine exchange done as police watch on

Dumb deal: Morphine exchange done as police watch on

A DRUG exchange at the Caltex service station opposite the cop shop was a dumb move that aroused the suspicions of police.

Pitt spruiks our drink to Saudis

BUNDY FLAVOUR: Keith Pitt and Saudi Ambassador Ralph King with Lulu Hypermarket's Rafeek YM and Saleem VK inspecting Bundaberg Brewed Drinks at their Saudi supermarket.

Bundaberg Ginger Bev wowing overseas

Farmer calls for industry to get 'fair dinkum' on abuse

FAIR DINKUM: Gino Marcon from Marcon Family Farms is welcoming changes to contracting laws.

Producers are feeling the squeeze

Get your rush above Elliott Heads

THRILL-SEEKERS: Skydiving Fraser Island jump over Elliott Heads.

Get some air

Local Partners

Five things that aren't the same without coffee

To celebrate International Coffee Day tomorrow, we've made a quick list of five things that just wouldn't be the same without a cup of the good stuff.

The girl who is allergic to life

Gabby Marler, 3, is so allergic to life it is unlikely she will go to school. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

The most innocuous item could prove deadly.

What school leavers must do to land a job

School leavers who want a job next year must start preparing now.

School is ending - here is how to become workforce ready

What same-sex marriage means for the wedding industry

Legalising same-sex marriage could mean a boost of up to $5 million to the Cyclone Debbie-ravaged Whitsundays and, right, wedding planner Julie-Ann Brown, pictured with one of her brides in Noosa, welcomes the legalisation of same-sex marriage and the boost it would bring to the Sunshine Coast wedding industry.

How legalisation would affect the wedding industry

ROAD TEST: Mercedes-Benz All-Terrain is treading its own path

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain starts from $109,900 plus on-roads.

Grant Edwards reviews the 2018 Mercedes-Benz All-Terrain.

Snake catchers dealing with a 'tsunami' of snakes

Snake catcher is Codey Rowe, from Gympie Reptile Removal rescues a carpet python after it was run over by a car on Exhibition Rd, Southside, between Gympie South State School and the Showgrounds.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

Snake catchers say they are dealing with a “tsunami” of snakes

Good neighbours: Side by side for sixty years

CLOSE BOND: Shirley Wrobluskie (back left) has been neighbours with Brain and Dell Norris for 60 years. They've both lived at their Barney St homes since 1957.

Barney Point neighbours have been through thick and thin.