BBQ BATTLE: The barbies are low, slow and raring to go

BBQ BATTLE: 4670 BBQ's Paul Durston, AgroTrend event manager Ainsley Gatley and Sponsor Matthew Drane are excited about this year's event. Mike Knott BUN130418BATTLE2

LOW and slow is the motto of barbecue masters around the globe.

Now there's nothing wrong with the world of hot-and-fast searing, but sometimes it pays off to take the heat down a few notches and enter the world of low-and-slow smoking.

This is will be shown tomorrow as the Bundaberg community has the chance to tantalise their taste buds with finger licking goodness at the annual Bundaberg BBQ Battle.

The event is the brainchild of Bundaberg's Bronnie and Paul Durston and is part of this years Agrotrend.

This years competition is set to send your senses into overload as the public will be able to access the pits on tomorrow and Saturday.

But it won't just be the locals who will be smokin', the competition will be fierce as the teams from the Australian Barbecue Alliance work to wow more than 30 judges with their five types of barbecue.

Australiasian Barbecue Alliance co-founder Jay Beaumont said the Bundy event it was quickly becoming the best competition on the circuit.

And competitor Allan Coe from Flamin Mongrels agreed saying it was a highlight on the barbecue calendar.

"The Bundaberg BBQ Battle is a highlight and has everything you want and more and that is why this is our first Competition on the national BBQ circuit for 2018,” he said.

"It has promoters who know barbecue, it's on grass, it is not to hot, has locals who love talking barbecue, great prizes and a competitors list with the who's who of barbecue not only in Queensland but in Australia.”

For more information go to www.ausbbq.com.au