BBC star fired for ‘racist’ Meghan tweet

Broadcaster Danny Baker has been fired by the BBC after a tweet about the royal baby that was slammed as racist. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

BBC radio star Danny Baker has been fired over a "racist" royal baby tweet showing a picture of a monkey that he posted last night.

The Radio 5 Live host was sacked after he was slammed yesterday for the post, which came just hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Sun reports.

The tweet showed a picture of a couple clinging on to a monkey wearing a suit with the caption: "Royal baby leaves hospital".

I want to give Danny Baker the benefit of the doubt,but I’m really struggling to find any reasonable explanation for this tweet, now wisely deleted. pic.twitter.com/EtL1JUIu96 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 8, 2019

Danny Baker posts an image comparing Archie - a Royal newborn with African heritage to an APE 🤬🤬



Danny Baker should be sacked by the morning !!! pic.twitter.com/vZ4OkLTJVI — Say It With Your Chest Podcast (@withyourchest) May 8, 2019

What shocks me about Danny Baker (@prodnose) posting this photo is that it seemingly never occurred to him how this might be adjudged racist.



How have you become that blind to the world Danny? A mixed-race Royal baby & so you searched out a photo with a chimp? WTAF?! pic.twitter.com/vXJZ8fQjrs — Jim AK (@jamesak47) May 8, 2019

He deleted the post and apologised, claiming it was a joke with no "connotations" and today spoke out again to say it was a "gag" about the baby being "posh".

Blaming an exaggerated Twitter storm, unapologetic Baker told The Sun: "You see these sorts of things happening to other people and you kill yourself laughing.

"It's a Twitter storm. The point is they (the BBC) have given credence to the vampires by claiming I meant it. It's rotten."

Describing the moment he was told he'd lost his Saturday morning radio show, he said: "The BBC said they found it abhorrent. I told them 'f*** you, and f*** off'.

"That's exactly what I said to them. It wasn't a very long call."

Earlier, he tweeted about reporters showing up on his doorstep to ask him about the controversy. "Here we go," he wrote. "Opened door, grinning Mail hack. 'Do you think black people look like monkeys?' Any other time you'd knock someone right on their a**e for saying that.

"No mate. Gag pic. Posh baby chimp. Alerted to circs. Appalled. Deleted. Apologised."

He received backlash from users branding the post "racist" due to Meghan's heritage.

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged dad Thomas Markle is white and mother Doria Ragland is black.

BBC Radio 5 Live host Danny Baker was fired after tweeting an image with a chimpanzee representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Meghan Markle — pictured with the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, son Archie Harrison and mother Doria Ragland — is mixed race. Picture: Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal via Getty Images

BBC PRESENTER APOLOGISES

In an apology, Baker said: "Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased. Soon as those good enough to point out it's possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that's it.

"Now stand by for sweary football tweets."

Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte.

Also, guessing it was my turn in the barrel. pic.twitter.com/86cQGbAhDc — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 8, 2019

Here we go.

Opened door, grinning Mail hack.

"Do you think black people look like monkeys?"

Any other time you'd knock someone right on their arse for saying that.

No mate. Gag pic. Posh baby chimp. Alerted to circs. Appalled. Deleted. Apologised.

He asks again! #MailonRacism — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking. #Fuckem — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

This isn't the first time the presenter has faced controversy - he was sacked from 5 Live in 1997 when station bosses alleged he had incited threatening behaviour in an outburst over a referee.

When Chelsea beat Leicester City in the FA Cup tie that year he reportedly launched an attack on Mike Reed, the man who awarded the penalty that clinched it.

And in 2012 he attacked the BBC on Twitter and on air after his show was cancelled.

CALLS FOR BAKER TO BE AXED

The star was fired after outraged Twitter users called on the BBC to axe him from his BBC Radio 5 Live Saturday show following the tweet.

One said: "Imagine thinking that tweeting this would end well in 2019. Guess that's Danny Baker cancelled, then..."

Another wrote: "I'm assuming that The awful #BBC5Live Danny Baker programme will be cancelled. Please. #5Live."

So not only does Danny Baker post an image comparing a baby w African heritage to an ape, but he has the audacity to say problem is that those of us who point out how racist it is have “diseased minds”. Classic example of blaming those of us who call out racism for its existence pic.twitter.com/6gtKMpaHZY — Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) May 8, 2019

While one user said: "@BBC remove that racist pig Danny Baker for sending out that racist picture about the new #Royal baby. Disgraceful."

Baker is a comedy writer and radio DJ, he has been appearing on the BBC since the 1980s - with his next episode of The Danny Baker Show airing at 9am on Saturday on BBC 5 Live.

He also currently produces a podcast with former footballer Gary Lineker called "Lineker and Baker: Behind Closed Doors".

I've followed Danny Baker's work for many many years now. Never heard a hint of racism, sexism or any other ism. It's never been part of his output or his persona. He does love a monkey gag/photo and I'm in no doubt he never meant the connotation that is making people so angry. — Dan M (@SirArthurIndeed) May 8, 2019

His tweets came after Meghan and Harry proudly showed off their first born child yesterday to the world. The new parents appeared tired but ecstatic as they cradled the newborn, with mum Meghan gushing: "I have the best two guys in the world".

Meghan, 37, stunned in a white sleeveless dress as she stood by grinning new dad Prince Harry, 34, who wore a pale grey suit and navy tie.

The new mother kept a watchful eye over her baby boy as she described life as a mum, saying: "It's magic.

"It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

And she said the baby boy, who is just two days old, already had the "sweetest temperament" --with Harry interjecting: "I don't know who he gets that from!"

The Prince later said: "Parenting is amazing. It's only been what - two and a half days, three days - but we are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and to be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up."

The Sun Online has approached the BBC for comment.

Baker's representatives told the Sun Online he would be making no further comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.