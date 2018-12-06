Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vicki Archer presented the afternoon drivetime show at BBC Radio Shropshire (England) since 2010.
Vicki Archer presented the afternoon drivetime show at BBC Radio Shropshire (England) since 2010.
News

Radio host found dead after sudden exit

by Staff reporter
6th Dec 2018 7:29 AM

A British radio presenter who left her show while it was on air and was found dead at home hours later had taken her own life, an inquest has heard.

Vicki Archer, 41, left work mid-shift during the BBC radio drivetime show.

She had emailed a colleague at BBC Radio Shropshire to say she was feeling upset and left about 5pm (local time) on August 6.

Ms Archer had hosted the afternoon show with her co-host since 2010. The BBC said she had worked at the station for more than 20 years and had a successful career in radio and also as an event host and voice over artist.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

She was later found dead at her home in Shrewsbury, a town of Shropshire county in western England.

The Shropshire coroner's court heard Ms Archer, a divorced mother of three, had a history of depression.

 

Vicki Archer was found dead after she left work mid-shift. Picture: Twitter
Vicki Archer was found dead after she left work mid-shift. Picture: Twitter

 

Coroner, John Ellery, was told she had been found by her stepfather about three hours after she had left work.

Knocks on the door to her home went unanswered so he used a neighbour's ladder to gain access to a bedroom window.

Her stepfather had tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead about 8.20pm that day.

News Corp will not be publishing how Ms Archer died, but the inquest concluded that it was by suicide.

Ms Archer's stepfather said in a statement that "alarm bells started to ring after he and her mother were told she had left work early and got no response when knocking at her door.

Mr Ellery said of his findings that:

"We have heard that Victoria had made two previous attempts to take her own life in the past and she suffered from depression.

"It is not necessary, nor is it appropriate, to go further into her personal and private life … This is a tragic case for her family and our condolences and thoughts are, and must be, with her children."

A family statement read:

"We still cannot believe that Vicki's not here. Her zest for life was infectious, she was a wonderful mother and daughter, and her charm brought a smile to all those who knew her. She could light up a room.

"While we will always miss her, we want to remember and celebrate everything that she achieved, which is why, in the spring, we are planning a memorial celebration of her life."

The BBC's head of regional programming for the area (West Midlands), David Jennings, said the station was "heartbroken" by Ms Archer's death.

"Her loss leaves a huge void," he said.

Mr Jennings said she was "respected as a great presenter and journalist."

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, contact Lifeline 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 or BeyondBlue 1300 22 4636.

More Stories

Show More
bbc radio editors picks inquest mental health suicide vicki archer

Top Stories

    FIGHTING FOR BREATH: Ex-worker sues Bundaberg Sugar for $2m

    premium_icon FIGHTING FOR BREATH: Ex-worker sues Bundaberg Sugar for $2m

    News AN 85-year-old man left permanently disabled after being exposed to asbestos during his 38 years of working for Bundaberg Sugar is suing the company for $2m.

    Captain's acquittal raises questions over prosecution system

    premium_icon Captain's acquittal raises questions over prosecution system

    News Court's acquittal of 1770 captain raises questions over legal system

    Bundy restaurants makes blocked list for Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon Bundy restaurants makes blocked list for Cashless Debit Card

    News Cashless Debit Card holders to will have to budget tightly

    Uber hits Bundy's roads from today

    premium_icon Uber hits Bundy's roads from today

    News Locals can download the app from 3pm

    Local Partners