BAZINGA! Bundy's Sheldon takes out top gong

TOP CAT: Jenna Fishburn with her cat Sheldon, Petbarn's Kitten of the Year.

A RESCUE cat from Bundaberg has been crowned Petbarn's Kitten of the Year.

Jenna Fishburn's newest family addition is now-eight-month old ginger Sheldon, and the feline has stolen Ms Fishburn's heart as well as the hearts of Sheldon's 500-plus Facebook followers.

Passionate about finding homes for stray and abandoned animals, Ms Fishburn adopted Sheldon after losing her cat Harry.

"I adopted Sheldon from the RSPCA and, as he had some health issues, he needed all the love he could get,” she said.

"He's adorable. He's got such a crazy personality

"He gets up to lots of mischief and is such a funny boy.”

TOP CAT: Sheldon was adopted from the RSPCA

Ms Fishburn set up a Facebook page for Sheldon and his feline sister Lucy, and together their page is followed by people from all over the world.

It's those followers who help Sheldon take out the Kitten of the Year title.

"With their voting help, we were lucky enough to win the state section,” Ms Fishburn.

Appalled by the number of unwanted cats, Ms Fishburn is inspired by the work of cat rescue organisations around the world.

"TinyKittens is a Canadian based rescue ... I am part of their international crafting team where I sew catnip kicker toys to sell online and all proceeds are donated to TinyKittens to help rescue and desex cats in the area,” she said.

TOP CAT: Ms Fishburn set up a Facebook page for Sheldon and his feline sister Lucy

"Another way I promote animal welfare is by teaching the children in my kindergarten class about how to care for and respect animals.”

Ms Fishburn urged cat owners to desex their pets to reduce unwanted litters.