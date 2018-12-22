Student’s touching graduation letter mum

FOLLOWING her graduation from Moreton Bay College, Siobhan Hanson penned this touching letter of gratitude to her mum, Deborah Hanson.

Dear Mum,

I just want to say thank you for everything you have done for me. As I approach the end of my schooling, I have been thinking about all the sacrifices and effort you have made to give me the best upbringing and I am so grateful.

You have been the greatest role model, shaping me into the hardworking, caring, bubbly, independent and confident young woman I am now.

Your selfless and positive attitude in life is absolutely priceless. Thank you for working so hard to provide me with an amazing education …

You have provided me with infinite life experience and the encouragement you offered me through all of this is invaluable as it gave me the courage to try new things, knowing you would always support me in whatever I did.

Not to mention I would never have been able to participate in co-curricular activities without your commitment to me and driving me around.

You always manage to put us (children) first and compromise your own time to look after us, you deserve a massive holiday …

Your down to earth and go with the flow nature made me grow up and be less stressed and understanding in situations I can't control and be more easy going which is an invaluable trait to have because life is too short.

Furthermore, thank you for your outgoing, adventurous, fun and friendly personality that you instilled in me. It has made me interested in the world and I am learning I am able to make any situation fun because life is what you make of it.

Even if I don't want it, you always have the best advice and you are so knowledgeable … It isn't possible for me to thank you for absolutely everything, but in writing this letter, I have tried to let you know that I am genuinely grateful that you have loved me unconditionally and supported me through the ups and downs of growing up.

You're the best mum in the world. Love you to the moon and back.

Siobhan xxx