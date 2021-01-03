Bay woman behind viral Facebook sensation closes down page

PRINCESS OF SMILES: Urangan resident Danielle Askew was ruling social media with her viral rubbish bin challenge. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan

THE Hervey Bay woman behind the viral Facebook page that saw people don outrageous costumes to take their bins out during the pandemic has officially closed the page.

Earlier this year when the state went into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hervey Bay's Danielle Askew donned a costume, created a Facebook page called 'Bin Isolation Outing' and posted a photo of herself dressed as Elsa from Frozen.

Soon, hundreds of thousands of others from across the world were posting similar photos, using the page as a way to connect while they were socially isolated.

But last month she announced she would be archiving the page in the new year.

"As the world emerges from its COVID-19 lockdown and life starts to get back to normal, the need for Bin Isolation Outing has diminished significantly," the post on the social media page read.

"The increase in trolling and nastiness has taken its toll on the admin team, leading them to believe that the group has reached the end of its natural life.

"If you have made friends from our group, that's fantastic - it's time to make sure you have the contact details of anyone you might want to keep in touch with.

"Thanks to everyone who has submitted their own Bin Isolation Outing, and we hope that our efforts have provided comfort and a glimmer of happiness during these uncertain times.

"Last but not least, a massive thank you to my amazing team of moderators who have given up countless hours of their lives to keep the group fun and friendly."

The page made headlines around Australia and in international media, even getting a mention on the Graham Norton Show and proving so popular, it even marketed a range of merchandise.

The costuming fad started as a joke after Ms Askew dared another friend to dress up as they put out the bins.

She took to social media on New Year's Eve to thank everyone who had submitted to the page.

"Remember, laughter is the best medicine," she wrote.