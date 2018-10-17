Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL Bay Power - Coach Michael Gay.
AFL Bay Power - Coach Michael Gay. Valerie Horton
AFL

Bay Power's coach hunt is in the early stages

Matthew McInerney
by
17th Oct 2018 8:00 PM

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power officials have met to begin discussions on who will take over the reigns as senior coach.

Michael Gay coached the Power for five years, and took the perennial wooden spooners to three finals appearances, including one heartbreaking loss in the 2016 decider.

Gay had already flagged 2018 would be his final season in charge of the Urangan club, and his tenure ended at the hand of cross-town rivals - and Gay's former club - Hervey Bay Bombers in the AFL Wide Bay preliminary final.

Power president Lindsay Hill said Gay, coaching director Trevor Schlein and secretary Michael Sunderland will all be part of the process to appoint the team's next coach.

afl wide bay aussie rules bay power fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Testing reveals elevated PFAS levels in fish

    BREAKING: Testing reveals elevated PFAS levels in fish

    Breaking FISH have returned positive results for PFAS at four sites after testing by Gladstone Ports Corporation.

    DUO OFF TO CHAMPIONS: Bundy boys sign for Redcliffe

    premium_icon DUO OFF TO CHAMPIONS: Bundy boys sign for Redcliffe

    Sport Duo sign for Redcliffe Dolphins in the Intrust Super Cup

    Hundreds of women in Bundy against abortion bill: Batt

    premium_icon Hundreds of women in Bundy against abortion bill: Batt

    Politics Bundaberg MP speaks out in parliament over abortion debate

    Doggone it: Irritation over greyhound kennels

    premium_icon Doggone it: Irritation over greyhound kennels

    News Cicadas noisier than my dogs, trainer tells judge

    Local Partners