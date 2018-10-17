Bay Power's coach hunt is in the early stages

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power officials have met to begin discussions on who will take over the reigns as senior coach.

Michael Gay coached the Power for five years, and took the perennial wooden spooners to three finals appearances, including one heartbreaking loss in the 2016 decider.

Gay had already flagged 2018 would be his final season in charge of the Urangan club, and his tenure ended at the hand of cross-town rivals - and Gay's former club - Hervey Bay Bombers in the AFL Wide Bay preliminary final.

Power president Lindsay Hill said Gay, coaching director Trevor Schlein and secretary Michael Sunderland will all be part of the process to appoint the team's next coach.