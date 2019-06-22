Menu
Hervey Bay Bombers Matthew Burgess hits the ball away from the ruck contest in the Anzac Day match against Bay Power. Brendan Bowers
AFL

Bay Power ready to continue their charge in the local derby

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
22nd Jun 2019 1:30 PM
AFL: The local AFL rivalry continues this afternoon when the Hervey Bay Bombers play host to cross-town rival Bay Power at Norm McLean Oval.

The Bombers will be looking to bounce back after a shock loss to Brothers Bulldogs last weekend.

Last year's grand finalists were seen as the favourites to win this year's flag after the Gympie Cats transferred to the Sunshine Coast competition.

The Bombers are yet to record a win against the table topping Power this season.

Bay Power side are on an eight game win streak with their only loss of the season coming in their first match against Brothers Bulldogs.

If the Bombers are going to win they will have to stop the Bay Power forward line.

Kym Sims and Jarrod Stothard are leading the competition as the the top two goal scorers with 44 goals between them.

Bounce for the main game is at 4pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

