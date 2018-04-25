Bay Power ends Bombers' win streak

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power withstood a frantic final five minutes to end the hungry Hervey Bay Bombers' unbeaten run in their Anzac Day blockbuster yesterday.

The Bombers led by 10 points at the main break, but the previously undefeated side could not defend its lead against a determined albeit misfiring Power outfit.

The Power kicked 10.15-75 - which included seven consecutive behinds to close out the match - to the Bombers' 9.7-61.

It was the first time the Power recorded more points than goals, but when coupled with last week's win against the Bears, it makes for a staggering 38 behinds in two games.

Power captain Josh Wheeler described the clash as one of the toughest he's played since he joined the club, but said they had to work on its goalkicking.

"It was hard, physical, all the way through, and I was proud of how the boys stuck through it. We started strong, died away a bit then battled," he said.

"It's frustrating, the last couple of weeks we've kicked about 40 behinds in two weeks. We'll work on it at training."

Bomber Lachie Woodhams said the Power was deserving of victory, a game which ended their undefeated start to the AFL Wide Bay season.

"They were first to the ball all day, we only had one or two guys having a crack. They wanted it more than us," Woodhams said. "We're really happy with this start of the season. It's disappointing to lose this one but we're still happy with how we are."