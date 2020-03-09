Bay Power break their drought in the rain

Wide Bay Women's AFL - Bay Power (blue) v Brothers Bulldogs (white) - Bay Power celebrate their first win of the year, Photo: Cody Fox

AFL: The rains came and broke the drought for Bay Power in the Wide Bay women's AFL competition.

Bay Power proved too strong for Brothers Bulldogs defeating the visitors 4.7-31 to 4.1-25.

The home team had dominated the first three quarters leading by 19 points as they went to the final break of the match.

A late rally by the Bulldogs scoring two goals and a behind narrowed the gap to a solitary major as the full-time siren sounded.

Power failed to score a point in the final quarter and held on to secure their first win.

Coach Michael Gay was pleased for his players.

"We went back to basics and worked on the simple things, I am so happy for the team, they deserve the win," he said.

An experienced AFL coach, Gay admitted that his first year coaching females has been a challenge and he has learnt a great deal about the female game.

"I have made some mistakes along the way but credit to them they have been their right beside me in the journey," he said.

Bay Power captain Mikaela Eldridge credited the coach for his development of the team.

"Coach has been great, Ithink it has been a bit of transition coming into the female game and understanding that coaching females is different to men," she said.

Eldridge was pleased that the team secured their first win and believe the team have a bright future if they stay together.

"We have a young team with new players, who have had to learn things you can only learn from playing," she said. In the other match the Hervey Bay Bombers cruised over the Gympie Cats in the second half to keep their unbeaten run in tact, defeating them 9.4-58 to 2.5-17.

Coach Phil Eisel believed the match was the wake-up his team needed as they prepare for the upcoming finals.

At halftime the match hung in the balance with the Bombers leading by only 10 points.

"We were a bit lethargic in the first half and I delivered a tough speech to the team at halftime," he said.

It is unknown what Eisel said but it appeared to work with the Bombers scoring 20 points to two in the third quarter to create some breathing room.

Eisel wanted to praise Sammy Richardson and Malita Kinter for their contribution believing their energy and drive were a significant factor in the win. Next week's round nine action has the Hervey Bay Bombers travelling up the highway to Bundaberg to play the Brothers Bulldogs while Bay Power have the bye.

In the other round nine match Across the Waves travel to Gympie to play the Cats.