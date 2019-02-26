Menu
Hervey Bay's Tiko Hooper in action last season. The club is now looking for another president.
Bay on hunt for another president

Shane Jones
BRENDAN BOWERS
26th Feb 2019 5:56 PM
LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls are on the hunt for their third leader in four months after recently-appointed president Jim Russell resigned Monday morning

Russell said a recent promotion at work, which would require extra travel, was the reason behind his resignation.

"I discussed it over the weekend with the family and came to the hard decision of resigning. I could not commit the hours required to do the president's job properly,” Russell said

He believes the work he and his committee started during his short stint as president would hold the club in good stead.

"We have great people on the new committee, who are doing a great job. There are great things ahead for the club,” Russell said.

Russell believes the new president will come from within Seagulls' current committee

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman, Mike Ireland wished Russell well.

"Jim has only been in the role for a short time and on behalf of the board of the BRL I want to wish him all the best in his new role,” Ireland said.

"I hope the Seagulls find a replacement quickly to ensure a smooth transition for the club."

The timing of the decision by Russell is not ideal with the new president to become the third in four months.

The Seagulls were on the cusp of shutting their doors at the end of the 2018 season due to financial troubles.

Queensland Rugby League and Fraser Coast Regional Council are working with the club to ensure its survival.

Seagulls treasurer Shona Divjak said the club was looking to the future despite the setback.

"Jim has been an asset to the club and it is upsetting that he has to go due to work,” she said

"We just have to keep rolling forward.”

The Hervey Bay Seagulls are expected to start their season on March 30 against Maryborough Brothers.

