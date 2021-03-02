Menu
News

Bay named as one of Australia’s caravan capitals

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Hervey Bay is one of the caravan capitals of Australia, with new data revealing the city had the third highest number of caravan and camper van registrations in Australia in 2020.

According to the Caravan Industry Association of Australia, the city had 4851 registered vans.

Bundaberg had the most registered vans in the nation with more than 5200 caravan and camper van registrations in 2020.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said that figure was up from 4450 camper van registrations in 2015.

“There are now 7.5 registrations for every 100 households in Bundaberg,” he said.

“This is the largest number of registrations for any postcode in Australia, the second being Mandurah in Western Australia with 4890 followed by Hervey Bay with 4851.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the data reflected the adventurous spirit of the region.

He said even though the region had a reputation as being a retirement capital, and grey nomads were certainly hitting the road in growing numbers, people of all ages were enjoying exploring with a caravan in tow.

“I think people of all ages, young people, people from all demographics enjoy it.

“I think people want to get out and relax and unwind more.

“It’s about getting out, people are keen to get away from it all.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

