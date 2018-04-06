Musicians to perform for Prince Charles and Camilla

JON Vea Vea has performed for hundreds, if not thousands of people in his lifetime, but the performance he does on Friday will top them all.

The popular Hervey Bay- born musician will perform alongside good friend Richard Leek for Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.

"I was contacted by the Premier's Department to find out if I was available to play," Mr Vea Vea said.

"I thought it was a hoax.

"It's honestly a once in a lifetime experience.

The royal couple arrived in Brisbane on April 4, where they attended a ceremonial welcome at Queensland Government House.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

They then attended the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony where the Prince of Wales addressed the crowd.

Mr Vea Vea said he found out he would perform for the royals about three weeks ago after he was contacted by the Premier's Department.

"I asked them why they chose me and they said they were looking for local musicians and stumbled across my bio and they liked what they saw," he said.

"It's very humbling."

Mr Vea Vea and Mr Leek, better known as Jon Vea Vea and the Acoustic Jabiru, will perform a variety of happy songs at the event, to be held at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

A number of other performers will put on a show for the royals and a crowd of interested onlookers.

Mr Vea Vea will play the guitar while Richard performs on base both harmonising with their vocals.

He will then travel to the Gold Coast where he'll perform at the Commonwealth Games next week with a number of other indigenous musicians.