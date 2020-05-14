Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
News

Bay Instagram profile accused of cyberbullying

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th May 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INSTAGRAM profile that allegedly posted harmful comments about Hervey Bay teens is no longer on the social media network.

Concerned parents accused 'herveybayconfessions' of promoting cyberbullying.

Many encouraged other social media users to report the profile.

It is unclear whether it was removed by Instagram or taken down by its creators.

Meanwhile, a Queensland Police spokesperson encouraged any children who had been the victim of cyberbullying to speak to their parents or caregivers.

"Anyone who believes they are at risk of physical injury or harm should contact police," the spokesperson added.

Victims were also encouraged to report incidents to their teachers or principals if the alleged perpetrators attended their schools.

Parents and caregivers have been urged to be vigilant and actively involved in their child's online activity.

You can access the office of the eSafety Commissioner at esafety.gov.au.

crime news cyberbullying hervey bay herveybayconfessions instagram online bullying police police news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Salon building has been hair for more than a century

        premium_icon Salon building has been hair for more than a century

        News ANTIQUES are worth more than something new and for one timeless and precious building, its history is written on the walls.

        • 14th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Course returns to help tenants learn rental skills

        premium_icon Course returns to help tenants learn rental skills

        News The course will be moving to a new premises and will be open to anyone.

        • 14th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Man jailed for ‘vigilante’ attack

        premium_icon Man jailed for ‘vigilante’ attack

        News The court heard the man had been offending since he was a teenager.

        Stranded backpackers adopted through social media

        premium_icon Stranded backpackers adopted through social media

        Travel A social media movement could help travellers in the Burnett who are displaced...