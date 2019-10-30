Menu
BARE BY BAUER: Partners in life and business, Candice and Matt Bauer are ready to extend their business further, offering a new and exciting service to clients.
Bauer couple bares all on business high

Rhylea Millar
30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
AFTER opening their business a year and a half ago, husband and wife duo Matt and Candice Bauer have continued to kick goals.

BARE By Bauer all started when the couple decided to start living a healthier lifestyle and making their own range of incredible skincare products.

And the dynamic duo have no intention of slowing down, recently releasing their own blends of organic herbal teas.

But it’s not just Bundaberg that can’t get enough of the natural products.

“Business is going good and its starting to pick up a little now we’re moving into Christmas,” Mr Bauer said.

“We’ve been getting online orders across Australia but internationally too, with orders for New Zealand, Dubai, Malaysia and Canada.

“It’s great because it does reassure us that we are providing a product and service that competes on an international level and that does put a smile on our faces.”

And the BARE By Bauer team are committed to showing their gratitude by giving back to charities and supporting local where possible.

“A couple of our essential oils require ingredients from overseas, but we always try to source our ingredients locally from Bundaberg, or Australia,” Mr Bauer said.

“We donate one of our products to a charity for every order we receive and we recently donated approximately $2300 of our products across five charities.”

But the health-focused business will now offer new and exciting services, in addition to their 100% natural, sustainable, eco-friendly and cruelty-free product range.

“Candice is a functional nutrition consultant and is committed to helping people better their pantries and lives, so we will now offer nutrition consults, pantry audits, New Year resolution programs, skin guidance and health coaching,” Mr Bauer said.

“Sometimes Bundaberg gets labelled as overweight and regional areas are perceived as being behind the times, so we want to prove that our town does have a lot going for it, in terms of healthy options available and technical advancements.”

For more information, visit

