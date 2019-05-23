Batt's swing at Greens over sign

David Batt has taken a swipe at the Greens on social media.

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has seized on an opportunity to take a swipe at the Greens, questioning why the party still had its corflutes up.

On Wednesday the MP posted a photo of one of Greens Hinkler candidate Anne Jackson's election signs to social media, with the comment "They are the only election signs left in town. They must be biodegradable?”

But Ms Jackson said while she hadn't yet removed the signs, once she did, they would be recycled.

"As far as I am aware we are allowed seven days to remove them and I have not had the time to do the ones around Bundaberg yet,” she said.

"They will be reused/repurposed when they are removed.”

According to council's in the Hinkler electorate, Fraser Coast advises election signs should be removed seven days after polling day, while Bundaberg Regional Council has a five-day window.