Batt's question for Trad... is Govt listening to our needs?

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has his fingers crossed regional places "don't get forgotten in today's State Budget like they did last year”.

"I would love to see Labor commit to big ticket items that aren't in the south east corner, but nothing has been mentioned so far so I don't have high hopes,” Mr Batt said.

"The Wide Bay region lost millions of dollars in last year's State Budget under Labor, so at the very least that money needs to be reinvested into our community.

"At every parliamentary sitting I have stood up and spoken for what I know Bundaberg residents need, want and deserve so I hope the government has been listening.”

Mr Batt said he wanted to see the State Budget allocate funding towards critical things like creating jobs, supporting local businesses, fixing Bundaberg's dangerous roads, air-conditioning our schools, installing flashing lights in school zones, getting a new base hospital and building a drug and alcohol rehab centre in Bundaberg.

"The $3 million that Labor announced yesterday for the hospital's business case is old money which has already been funded and according to health minister Steven Miles, work began on the case earlier in the year, so this is just a re-announcement of the funds in attempt to make themselves look good .” But, it wasn't just the hospital announcement which has Mr Batt upset.

"Labor announced $250 million yesterday to deliver more classrooms and learning centres for Queensland State High Schools, but the Bundaberg region has been forgotten with no mention of any of our high schools on the list,” he said.

"I don't know what the State Budget will bring directly for Bundaberg, just like the rest of the community I have to just wait and see, but my fingers are crossed for Bundaberg, and other regional areas.”

Yesterday Treasurer Jackie Trad admitted she was "a little bit” nervous but mostly excited to hand down her first Budget.

Ms Trad held a Budget-eve press conference to announce a $250 million spend on new high school classrooms over two years to accommodate an additional 17,000 new students expected by 2020.

It is the latest in a line of big spending announcements made by Ms Trad in the lead-up to today's Budget.

She insisted the Budget would not contain any new revenue measures over and above the five new taxes - including the waste levy - that have already been announced.

"The will be no surprises in terms of charges, fees or additional revenue measures,” she said. Ms Trad also ruled out any creative accounting to cover debt.