Batt’s $110,000 promise to local ‘Orange Angels’

ELECTION PROMISE: State Member for Bundaberg David Batt has today announced a future LNP Government will invest $110,000 to upgrade the Bundaberg SES Headquarters.

ELECTION PROMISE: State Member for Bundaberg David Batt has today announced a future LNP Government will invest $110,000 to upgrade the Bundaberg SES Headquarters.

IF THE LNP win the upcoming state election, Member for Bundaberg David Batt said they would invest $110,000 to upgrade the Bundaberg SES Headquarters.

Mr Batt said the SES was an integral organisation within the Bundaberg community and the funds would go towards upgrading the building and road surface throughout the local facility.

“Here in Bundy, we are no stranger to extreme weather events and each time one strikes, our SES volunteers have our back,” he said.

“During my years as a Police Officer, Deputy Chair of the Bundaberg Disaster Management Group and the Recovery Coordinator throughout the 2011 and 2013 disasters, I had the great privilege of getting to know many of our local SES volunteers.

“Their dedication to keeping our community safe is truly remarkable and they have several state awards to prove it.”

Mr Batt said during the 2013 flood event, residents were travelling to and from the SES headquarters to collect sandbags and other essential items.

But the “lack of parking and access to the building made a stressful situation even worse” with vehicles driving through dirt and mud.

He said the funding would help provide a hard-stand area for vehicles to collect sandbags without being compromised.

Mr Batt said “our Orange Angels” should have the facilities they deserve.

“Not only do our SES workers assist our community in times of disaster, they also help other emergency services fulfil their roles at other incidents,” he said.

“Our dedicated SES team deserves a home base where they can suitably undertake their regular training, store equipment and assist members of the public during times of need.

“Only the LNP will build a stronger economy, so we can invest in key community services, just like this one.”

Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management portfolio spokesperson Greg Barnes said the community, irrespective of where the funding comes from, would welcome “every single cent” they could get.

Cr Barnes said while this was a great start, he was hoping that somebody would come through with announcements of support for SES facilities in Bargara, Burnett Heads, Moore Park and other areas.

“We don’t care where it comes from, just so long as the money comes in,” he said.

Cr Barnes said the team at Bargara were working out of a shed with no insulation and Burnett Heads could do with a “boost”.

“Primarily this is an SES issue and we just sit back and watch what happens, but from a community advocacy point of view any cent that we get from anywhere is going to be welcome,” he said.

The state election is on October 31.

MORE STORIES