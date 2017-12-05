Battling for life together

FUNDRAISING DINNER: Rebecca Smith, Tracey Ditura and Melinda Scheuer from Furniture Court Will be raising money for Cancer at Canecutters Restaurant this weekend.

FUNDRAISING DINNER: Rebecca Smith, Tracey Ditura and Melinda Scheuer from Furniture Court Will be raising money for Cancer at Canecutters Restaurant this weekend. Paul Donaldson BUN041217CANC1

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

AFTER Tracey Pitura was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, her friends and family could not just stand by and hope for the best.

Her daughter Rebecca Smith and family friend Melinda Scheuer have banded together to help raise funds, not only for Tracey but for all men and women affected by breast cancer.

They are inviting the community to join them for dinner this Saturday at Canecutters restaurant.

Melinda said it would be a two-course dinner plus great entertainment and a chance to win some wonderful prizes.

"Tracey was diagnosed at the end of September with an aggressive stage three cancer,” Melinda said.

"Doctors told her if they didn't find it when they did, it could have been too late.”

Along with the dinner there will be a chance to win prizes including a Lark tour and accommodation at Platypus Riverside Retreat.

"There is over $3000 worth of prizes up for grabs,” Melinda said.

With the year coming to an end and Christmas parties in full swing, Melinda said groups might like to come along for the evening as part of their celebrations.

"We know it's Christmas and things are a little tight at this time of year,” she said.

"But we are hoping the community can come together and support not only Tracey but all men and women (fighting cancer).”

Funds raised will be shared between Tracey and the Cancer Council to help raise awareness about breast cancer. The events will start at 5.30pm.

For information, phone 0422539163. Buy tickets at Hotline on Targo St.