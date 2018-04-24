Battle of the Bay headlines Anzac double header

Wide Bay AFL - Bombers v Bulldogs. Luke Bish (Bombers) gets a kick away despite the tackle of Mitch Baderick.

Wide Bay AFL - Bombers v Bulldogs. Luke Bish (Bombers) gets a kick away despite the tackle of Mitch Baderick. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay Bombers have the chance to prove its premiership favouritsm when they face Bay Power at Maryborough today.

The Battle of the Bay is the main event of a Port City Park double header, which will feature an Anzac service before Maryborough Bears take on The Waves Eagles.

While the 2pm clash shapes as an opportunity for the Bears to show home fans how much they have improved in their first season of senior footy in years, most footballing eyes will be on the main game.

The Bombers are undefeated in their four games to date.

The red-and-black clad side has kicked 96 goals in four games, kicking an average of 157.25 points per game doing so.

Bay Power meanwhile are three from four.

A two-point loss to The Waves is the only blemish on a record that includes 64 goals (second in the league),.

The clubs boast similar defensive records, but it is in attack - the Bombers' traditional strength - that you can see clear differences.

Those records, the stats and previous scores, will count for nought when the teams enter the field at 4pm.

It will come down to whichever side shows more grit, will determination and heart to earn the four, valuable competition points that could set up a premiership charge.

ANZAC DAY DOUBLE HEADER

Port City Park, Maryborough

1.30pm: Anzac service

2pm: Maryborough Bears v The Waves

4pm: Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power