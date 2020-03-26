Battle of ideas: Dempsey responds to rival’s scrutiny

MAYORAL candidate Helen Blackburn questions the finance behind policies made by her political rival, incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey.

Last week Cr Blackburn defended four political promises that she has made against Cr Dempsey’s criticisms, including a rates freeze by using more than $30 million in unallocated funds.

But in return she also criticised promises made by Cr Dempsey, particularly his promise to plant one million trees.

“One million trees planted is 684 trees every day 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, for four years and at $10 per tree that equates to $10 million,” Cr Blackburn said.

Cr Blackburn also criticised policies of free green waste, a council subsidy of $5000 on each new house being built, and affordability.

“Free green waste is never going to be free with green waste bins costing $100 per bin for 30,000 residences. (It) will cost ratepayers $3 million,” she said.

“The $5000 for every new home built with 350 homes built per annum is a cost of $1.75 million.

“With a coronavirus causing so much uncertainty moving forward affordability for residents is more important now than it ever has been before.

“Council needs to focus on the residents and the region and concentrate its efforts on its core business of roads, drainage, water, sewerage and waste, and keeping rates affordable.”

Cr Dempsey said he had addressed the affordability of treeplanting at a recent mayoral debate held at CQUniversity, but that his council would work in partnership with private landholders.

At the debate he said the council could also use state and federal government funding, and support from local community groups, to make the task more affordable to ratepayers.

“A million trees is achievable particularly because we have a lot of under utilised council land across the region and other community areas,” Cr Dempsey said.

“Currently the majority of our trees come through Landcare and those types of purchases.”

Cr Dempsey would not directly respond to criticism of the further policies, but he accused the other two mayoral candidates, Cr Blackburn and Kirt Anthony, of making “outlandish statements”.

“I’ve always said that my commitments will be delivered in consultation with fellow councillors,” he said.

“Details will be revealed as part of the budget process.”