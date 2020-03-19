BATTLE OF IDEAS: Blackburn defends her policies

Two mayoral candidates debate four key policies which could determine the future of the Bundaberg Regional Council. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

Two mayoral candidates debate four key policies which could determine the future of the Bundaberg Regional Council. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

INCUMBENT Mayor Jack Dempsey challenges four policies made by Cr Blackburn; the proposed rates freeze for a year, her view of an unallocated surplus of $30 million, an annual kerbside collection, and the return of a printed newsletter.

Cr Dempsey said it was “mathematically impossible” to freeze rates in a valuation year.

Cr Blackburn said frozen rates in a valuation year could be achieved “by lowering the rate in the dollar”.

“Just because properties increase in value does not mean that the council requires more funds to administer ratepayers,” she said.

In regards to an allocated surplus of $30 mill, Cr Dempsey said “the magic pudding doesn’t exist” and that money was set aside for essential services such as water treatment.

Cr Blackburn referred to the financial statement in January’s ordinary council meeting, and that efficiencies could also be made without reducing staff numbers.

Cr Dempsey estimated the cost of an annual kerbside collection to be $2 million. He said the money should not be taken from the economic development budget proposed by Cr Blackburn. She said it would cost $500,000, but regardless, she could reallocate funds to manage community expectations.

Cr Dempsey said a printed newsletter would be costly, and outdated quickly. Cr Blackburn said the communications department had a $1.8mill budget.